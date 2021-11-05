Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Perform Diwali Puja Decked Up In Indian Attire; See Pics

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, brings peace to Indian families, whether in the country or overseas. International star Priyanka Chopra this year had her Diwali celebration in LA, USA, with her singer husband Nick Jonas. The two performed all the rituals together and also shared glimpses of their celebration via Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share some photos from her Diwali celebration at her home in Los Angeles. In her Diwali pics, the actor was seen wearing a yellow saree with white accents. Keeping her makeup to a minimum, the Quantico star accessorised her look with a pair of heavy earrings, a gold chain and a diamond bracelet.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas donned a white kurta with multicoloured embroidery. The two performed the Lakshmi Pooja at their home with all the rituals. Sharing the photos, the actor penned the Sanskrit Shloka for protection, Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu. She further wished her fans a happy Diwali and wrote, "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali." Yasmine Al Massri and Lilly Singh reacted to Priyanka's post and sent her red hearts.

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali eve celebration

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali 2021 celebration kickstarted with the Diwali bash of Mindy Kaling. The Sky Is Pink actor shared a photo of her look from the party and wished her fans a happy Diwali eve. For the party, Priyanka Chopra wore a lehenga with a floral skirt and golden and silver stone studded blouse. She completed her look with a heavy necklace and some more accessories. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love."

The actor took to her Instagram handle to thank Mindy Kaling for the pre-Diwali celebration. The actor shared some photos with Mindy Kaling and comedian Lilly Singh. While Mindy Kaling wore a blue and silver coloured Lehenga, Lilly Singh donned a golden and red sherwani. The caption read, "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon star in a spy-thriller series Citadel. The actor also has The Matrix Resurrection and Text For You in her pipeline. She is set to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming film Jee Le Zara.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra