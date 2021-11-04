Priyanka Chopra Shares Breathtaking Pics From Diwali Celebrations, Pens Wishes For Fans

With Diwali festivities in full swing, global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures to dwell into the festive fervour. The Desi Girl of Bollywood looked gorgeous in an Arpita Mehta sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse set. Apart from sharing beautiful pictures, the actor also penned a note for her fans while extending her wishes on an auspicious day.

“Happy Diwali eve… love, light, and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," Priyanka Chopra captioned her post. As soon as Priyanka dropped the stunning photos, her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas took to the comments section to drop a fire emoji. Celebrities such as Farah Khan Ali, Mimi Cutrell, and others too left sweet comments complimenting Priyanka for her Diwali look.

Priyanka Chopra shares stunning pictures from Diwali celebrations

Some of the pictures also showed lighting in the backdrop which depicts that the pictures were taken from Choti Diwali celebrations. Apart from Priyanka, other Bollywood stars like Yami Gautam, Kunal Kemmu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and others also celebrated the festival while sending their wishes across.

Previously, Priyanka who was in Spain while shooting for her next film Citadel, got a booster jab to stay protected from COVID-19. She also urged fans to get vaccinated. She had also shared a picture on her Instagram stories while urging fans to get themselves vaccinated. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star in the upcoming spy thriller

show Citadel, alongside Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The show is being created by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joseph Russo, along with Patrick Moran. It will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming instalment of the Matrix series, The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. Apart from these, the actor has the romantic drama Text For You lined up as well. The film will star Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in lead roles. Earlier this year, Chopra announced her new Bollywood film, Jee Le Zara, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: PTI