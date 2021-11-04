Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh Turn On Festive Mode At Mindy Kaling's Diwali Bash; See Pics

Not just Bollywood, but Hollywood stars are also dwelling into the Diwali festive fervor while celebrating it with family and close ones. Hollywood producer-director Mindy Kaling recently turned host to a Diwali bash in LA which was attended by who's who of the Hollywood icon including Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Meena Harris, and more.

Lilly Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a video with Priyanka Chopra where she can be seen sharing her fangirl moment with her. The video began with Lilly asking, “Do we or do we not look like sisters?” Priyanka agreed, “We do.” She giggled as Lilly gushed, “Look at how beautiful you are. She is so beautiful, I am so proud of her. I am also a little drunk but I am so proud of her. You can follow sober. I am so proud of her.”

Another video from the party showed Mindy Kaling giving a speech. “I lived in Los Angeles for 15 years and I feel that this is the first year that there has been enough of us that we could do something like this,” she said. She was hosting the event. Apart from this, Never Have I Ever actor Poorna Jagannathan also took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the inside pictures of the Diwali bash.

On the other hand, Priyanka early in the day took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while sharing her glitzy outfit. “Happy Diwali eve… love, light, and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love,” she wrote. The Desi Girl of Bollywood looked gorgeous in an Arpita Mehta sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse set.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will star in the upcoming spy thriller show Citadel, alongside Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The show is being created by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joseph Russo, along with Patrick Moran. It will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming installment of the Matrix series, The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. Apart from these, the actor has the romantic drama Text For You lined up as well. The film will star Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in lead roles. Earlier this year, Chopra announced her new Bollywood film, Jee Le Zara, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

