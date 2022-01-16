Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Pics Romantically Strolling Through The Beach Go Viral; See

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. The two never fail to amaze their fans with their loved up pictures and give away some major couple goals. Despite their busy work schedules, they make sure to be with each other at every important event, whether is a festival or Nick Jonas' concert.

The couple is currently living together in the US after Priyanka Chopra wrapped up her shoot for Citadel. They are seemingly enjoying themselves with their pet dogs and having fun family time. The couple was recently spotted near San Diego, with two of their pets.

Some pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are surfacing on the internet. As per a report by TMZ, the couple was spotted walking while holding hands at the Del Mar Dog Beach, near San Diego. They took a stroll on the sand for about half an hour while their dogs played together. Visitors on the beach did not seem to interrupt the couple's conversation. Priyanka wore a casual black coloured jacket on blue jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sandals and black shades and tied her hair in a messy ponytail. On the other hand, Nick Jonas wore a white t-shirt underneath a black coloured leather jacket. He completed his look with a pair of sneakers and goggles. As per the visitors on the beach, both Nick and Priyanka seemed very happy and were chatting most of the time while holding hands and walking on the beach.

Priyanka and Nick's New Year celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated New Year's eve on a yacht with some of their friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared yet another photo dump featuring her and Nick Jonas. In the first photo, Nick Jonas could be seen wearing a printed shirt and shorts and holding Priyanka in his arms. The Quantico star, on the other hand, wore a mink coloured dress and tied her hair in a bun. The other pictures included some glimpses of the view from the yacht and also Priyanka wearing 'Happy New Year' glasses. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra