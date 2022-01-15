Priyanka Chopra Says She Is Grateful To Be In 'Matrix', 'was Star-struck The Whole Time'

International star Priyanka Chopra has made the entire country proud with her journey in Hollywood. The actor, who began her career modelling and winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, is now one of the leading actors in both Bollywood and Hollywood. As she last starred in the fourth instalment in the Matrix series, the actor recently mentioned how she was star-struck all the time during her shoot for the Keany Reeves starrer.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra opened up on her career and journey in Hollywood. The actor mentioned how she was working hard for the past 10 years to find a place in the mainstream global pop culture. She also expressed she is grateful to get all the opportunities and acceptance from her colleagues in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra narrates her first-day experience on Matrix 4 sets

The actor further narrated her experience on the first day on the sets of Matrix 4 and revealed all she wanted to do was observe the film's team. She mentioned she is nothing but grateful to be a part of the hit franchise. Priyanka also called the film and its cast "incredible" as she revealed it was surreal to be a part of the legacy.

She said, "It took 10 years of knocking on doors and making introductions and of hoping to be a part of mainstream global pop culture and working towards it. I feel very grateful to be getting those opportunities and feel sort of an acceptance with my colleagues and that is a really great feeling. But yet, walking on to the set of Matrix 4 with the legacy that that stands for, I just wanted to stay quiet and be a fly on the wall and watch everyone do what they do. This is an incredible cast and an incredible movie that had come together and I just remember being star-struck the whole time. I was just really really grateful to be a small part of such a large legacy."

Priyanka Chopra played the role of grown-up Sati in the fourth instalment, The Matrix: Resurrections. The film starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinket Smith, and more. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss reprised their roles as Leo and Trinity respectively in the film.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra