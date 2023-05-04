Priyanka Chopra Calls Herself 'millennium Miss World': There Isn't Going To Be Another One

Priyanka Chopra, who recently graced the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, recalled about her pageant days in a recent interview. She said that she was the millennium Miss World during the 2000 pageant. The Citadel actress was only 18 when she won the prestigious title.

Priyanka Chopra was asked about her Miss World 2000 pageant journey during The Howard Stern Show. The Sky Is Pink actress said that she had a really high opinion about herself as she returned from America at the time and was also selected for Miss India pageant back in 2000. She also disclosed how competitive she was during the pageant and was very prep-oriented.

The Love Again actress talked about competing with 96 women in the Miss World pageant and said, "I was 18. Jerry Springer, RIP, was our host that year. It was in London, it was called the millennium year. So, I am the millennium Miss World. I guess there is not going to be another one in our lifetimes." Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she did not want to lose the title and aimed just for the finish line.

Priyanka Chopra at Love Again premiere

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas attended the premiere of Love Again in the New York city. The actress was accompanied by her co-star Sam Heughan at the event. At the premiere, Priyanka stunned in a powder blue off-shoulder princess gown paired with statement jewellery. The actress posed with Sam at the premiere and also shared some PDA moments with her husband Nick Jonas. Check the posts below:

Priyanka Chopra's botched surgery

The actress recently shared her experience regarding botched surgeries on The Howard Stern Show. She said that how a nose surgery that was botched nearly ended her career and how she was in a dark phase at the time. Priyanka revealed that she went into depression after the incident.