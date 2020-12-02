Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Second Anniversary With Nick Jonas; Shares Hindu-wedding Pics

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday took to her social media handle to share some unseen pictures from her Hindu wedding that was held on December 2 as she celebrated her second anniversary with Nick Jonas. Doffing their hats to their Indian and American origins, the Indian actor and the American singer exchanged wedding wows for the Christian wedding on December 1, 2018 evening at the glittering Umaid Bhavan Palace and went through a traditional ceremony the next day.

"2 years down... forever to go," wrote Priyanka on Instagram. The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds, with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. Priyanka shared five pictures featuring the varmala ceremony and other stunning snaps of her beautiful outfit — intricately embroidered, all-red lehenga from the house of ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Earlier, the actress opened up about her perception of marriage during an interview with People. The actress confessed that the concept of marriage was ‘alien’ to her in her 20's and little did she know about relationships. Apart from this, the actress also shed light on her changed thinking once she got hitched to singer Nick Jonas. The actress said that apart from a marriage she had other things in her mind to accomplish in her 20s. Talking about the same, she said that for a very long time, she was perplexed over the thought of getting hitched as she had a lot of things going on in her mind. But now, after being married to singer Nick Jonas, the actress said that she is at much comfort now.

Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/mhCTe19TyV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2020

