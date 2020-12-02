Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 20 Years With UNICEF, Says 'giving Back Should Be Way Of Life'

Actress Priyanka Chopra who celebrated 20 years of her Miss World crowning on November 30, shared a video, revisiting her journey as a UNICEF ambassador and making a positive impact in the world. The video showed her encounter with women, children, and refugees in India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Jordan, Zimbabwe, and other countries. While captioning the post, she expressed her honour and pride to be associated with UNICEF.

Priyanka Chopra recalls her association with UNICEF

The video begins with Priyanka Chopra’s voice-over where she spoke about how fortunate she felt to be surrounded by family and her loved ones. Further, the clip gave a glimpse of her meetings with small children and how she would spend her day chatting with them and listening to their thoughts. The video also showed that the actress speaking at several conferences on behalf of UNICEF as its Goodwill ambassador.

While captioning the post, she wrote, “We are not on this earth alone and if you can have a positive, meaningful impact on even one life, then you will become part of the solution and not the problem. I’ve had the privilege of helping @unicef do just that as their Goodwill Ambassador. As I look back on my 20-year journey, I can truly say that this has been one of the greatest honours of my life. On Giving Tuesday, it’s a reminder that in these trying times, when the world needs us to step up, giving back is no longer an option…it should be a way of life.”

Last year, Priyanka attended the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. She was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work. She shared pictures from the event where she was accompanied by her mother and gynecologist Madhu Chopra. While captioning the post, she wrote, “I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life. Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support.”

