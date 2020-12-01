'20 Years Ago Today, This Happened': Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Miss World Crowning

Priyanka Chopra recently got nostalgic after she recalled her Miss World crowning which clocked 20 years on November 30. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “20 years ago, today... this happened!! #MissWorld2000.” The actress reposted a video of her crowning ceremony posted by her team to commemorate the special occasion.

Priyanka Chopra remembers Miss World crowning

The video shared by the fan page showed the crowning ceremony of the actress in London which was a proud moment for the entire country. The video had originally been shared by her team’s Instagram handle. The handle had written, sharing the video clip: “On this day, 20 years ago, an 18-year-old @priyankachopra from Bareilly with big dreams in her eyes mesmerized the globe with her beauty and confidence and won the Miss World Title... #20in2020 #MissWorld #20YearsOfPriyankaChopra.” It showed a nervous but happy Priyanka reacting to the moment.

Priyanka has often spoken about this particular life-changing incident of her life. Only recently, she had shared a hilarious video clip where her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra had said how she had reacted to her daughter’s win. Dr. Chopra recalled how she said the “stupidest thing” ever. She said: “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in a multitude of projects soon. The Quantico star was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite, Farhan Akhtar. The Shonali-bose-directed drama also featured Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, and Lushin Dubey. Her last Hollywood outing was Baywatch, an action-comedy film that featured Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. Other future Hollywood outings starring Priyanka Chopra include We Can Be Heroes. The sci-fi superhero presentation will make its digital debut on Netflix sometime around the last week of December.

