Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Kapil Sharma And Ginni As They Welcome Baby Boy

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle to congratulate popular comic-host Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show said both Chatrath and the newborn were healthy and thanked his fans for their blessings.

Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations Ginni and Kapil! Lots of love and hugs to your little one." [sic]

Congratulations Ginni and Kapil!

Lots of love and hugs to your little one 💕 https://t.co/PCdyTz6xVj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2021

"Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings, and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude," the 39-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

Sharma tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra in 2019. Sharma's friends and colleagues from the industry, including actor Angad Bedi, extended his wishes to the couple.

Sharma's longtime collaborator Kiku Sharda tweeted, "Big big congratulations brother. Enjoy the beautiful days ahead. Love to the family." The actor had recently confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show would go on a "small break" as he wants to focus on his family with the couple expecting their second child.

(With PTI inputs)

