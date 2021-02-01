Kapil Sharma And Wife Ginni's Baby Boy Receives Heaps Of Blessings From Netizens

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath Sharma welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy, today. Earlier this morning, the comedian took over social media after he shared the good news with his fans on Twitter. Not only was Kapil trending on Twitter, but the newborn was also showered with immense love by netizens on the micro-blogging platform.

Kapil Sharma's son receives netizens' blessings

After confirming the news of his wife's pregnancy in an interactive session with fans last week, Kapil Sharma, of The Kapil Sharma Show fame, now announced the birth of their second child on Monday morning. Earlier today, i.e. February 1, 2021, the comedian-actor took to his Twitter handle to break the news and fans couldn't stop gushing over it. He tweeted , "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil".

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding in Jalandhar back in 2018, are also parents to a one-year-old daughter, Anayra Sharma, whom they had welcomed in 2019. For the unversed, it was not long ago that Kapil broke the news of his wife's pregnancy to the masses. Last week, when a fan asked the Firangi actor on Twitter about his celebrity talk show going off-air, the latter responded to his tweet writing, "Only a break". Furthermore, when another fan asked him the reason why TKSS was going off-air, Kapil responding tweeting, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby".

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's Twitter replies below:

Only a small break https://t.co/GAbmq83OQf — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Now, as Kapil Sharma's family is blessed with a baby boy, heartfelt congratulatory wishes by ardent fans and admirers of the 39-year-old started pouring on Twitter. In no time after the news broke the internet, '#KapilSharma' started trending on the micro-blogging platform. While one fan tweeted writing, "God bless the family I'm soo happy Anayra ko bhai mil gya", another wrote, "Congratulations Kapil. God bless".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Aree gajab ,whats a good news , Congratulations to @KapilSharmaK9 bhai ,God bless you all ♥️ pic.twitter.com/i83pZn5HXy — 𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐋 ༆ (@AdityaS_Indian) February 1, 2021

Many Congratulations 🎉 God bless the little angel 💐 — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) February 1, 2021

Congratulations Kapil Bhai god bless you both and new baby 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/QsY0aJiRuP — Shubham Jadhav (@Shubham38731215) February 1, 2021

Congratulations sir... God bless ur son with long nd healthy life💞💞💞💞💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/wPX1TO1EcL — Soni Sandhu (@SoniSandhu14) February 1, 2021

Congratulations bhai jii — Arvind Kumar Chauhan (@carvindkumar9) February 1, 2021

Congratulations Kapil Sir to all three of you and the good Lord blessed you all with this beautiful princess 👸❤️of yours to an addition to all the family! Plenty of night owls 🦉 but it worth it all ! A beautiful light shining in your all lives ! Keep her safe love ❤️ you all ! — Lady Monica Singh (@monicasingh2011) February 1, 2021

Congrats @KapilSharmaK9 May Allah shower good luck from up above the heaven . May the birth of your son shower upon your family every blessing you have been dreaming of. pic.twitter.com/8gRiqTHspX — ™️ (@VeRsATiLeRoSe1) February 1, 2021

Congratulations paaji pahale baby girl aur ab baby boy

Ab aapki family complete 😍 pic.twitter.com/7R4Zv3ocyy — Raja Babu³⁰ʸᵉᵃʳˢ ᴼᶠ ᴷʰⁱˡᵃᵈⁱˢᵐ (@RajaBab42376242) February 1, 2021

