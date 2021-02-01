Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni's Unseen Photo With Anayra From Her Baby Shower Surfaces Online

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been making headlines lately after he announced a break from his popular talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to be with his wife Ginni Chatrath for welcoming their second child together. Earlier this morning, Kapil took the internet by surprise after he broke the news of being blessed with a baby boy. The announcement of the good news broke the internet and his comedienne pal Bharti Singh took to her Instagram handle to share an aww-dorable unseen photo of Ginni with daughter Anayra Sharma from her baby shower to express her excitement on the arrival of "Junior Kapil".

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni's rare photo from baby shower surfaces online

On February 1, 2021, Kapil Sharma was trending on Twitter after he took to the micro-blogging platform to announce the birth of his second bundle of joy. The 39-year-old tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all Ginni n Kapil". Congratulatory wishes from not only netizens but also his peers from the film and television industries started pouring in on social media.

Among the many who blessed the newborn and showered him with immense love on social media was his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Bharti Singh. To congratulate Kapil and his wife Ginni on welcoming their second child, Bharti shared a rare picture of Ginni Chatrath and their firstborn Anayra from her baby shower on her Instagram handle. She also penned a heartwarming note for her "Bhai" and his family. Her caption read:

It's a boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath

Check out Bharti's Instagram post below:

