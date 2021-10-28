Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Nick Jonas On The Wrap Of 'Remember This Tour'!

Despite working in different countries, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas usually find time to be present at each other's special events. As Jonas Brothers came to the end of their Remember this tour, Priyanka Chopra made sure she was there to cheer the band. She also congratulated the trio for their successful tour.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a selfie with her singer husband Nick Jonas. Nick Jonas wore a red jacket over a black tee, while Priyanka was seemingly dressed in a black and white printed outfit. The photo was taken at the Hollywood Bowl, California, where the band's last concert took place. She also posted a photo of the Jonas Brothers standing before the Hollywood Bowl's board which read their show's tickets were sold out. Sharing the photos, Priyanka mentioned she is proud of her husband and wrote, "So proud of you @nickjonas. The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour!" She tagged Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in the post. The Baywatch actor also shared a few glimpses of the concert via Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra surprises husband Nick Jonas on his birthday

For the past few months, Priyanka Chopra was residing in Europe as she was shooting for her upcoming spy thriller Citadel in London and Spain. On the other hand, Nick Jonas was also touring across the US with his brothers. However, the couple kept visiting each other. They were last seen together on Nick Jonas' birthday. Sharing a photo with Priyanka, Nick Jonas mentioned the Quantico actor surprised him on his special day. He said, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. 29. thanks for all the love everyone."

Back in September, Priyanka Chopra again joined Nick Jonas on his tour. The couple spent some time bowling. She also attended one of the Jonas Brothers' concerts. Sharing a photo dump on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Photo dump * The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people.. so grateful for everyday @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas." Nick Jonas reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Matrix: Resurrection and Text For You in her pipeline. She will also star in the upcoming spy thriller show Citadel. Earlier this year, the actor also announced her next Bollywood film, Jee Le Zara.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra