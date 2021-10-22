Priyanka Chopra Extends Wishes To Sister Parineeti Chopra On B'day; Shares Throwback Pic

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a story to wish her sister, Parineeti Chopra on the occasion of her birthday. Priyanka extended her wishes to her sister through an adorable throwback picture and also posted a picture of them in traditional attire after they were all grown up.

Parineeti celebrated her special day on October 22 and received love and blessings from several friends and colleagues in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who will soon be seen in Citadel, is well-known for her active social media presence with pictures from her shoot sets to images of her husband, Nick Jonas. The Bollywood star recently posted a story to wish her sister, Parineeti a happy birthday. She posted a collage of the duo including a picture from when they were younger and one of them when they grew up. In the adorable throwback picture, the two can be seen holding each other close, and they stand with their back against each other in the other picture. She wrote, "Happy birthday Tisha Sending so much love". She also posted the same images on Twitter and Parineeti thanked her, as she called her 'mimi didi'.

Neha Dhupia also headed to Instagram to post a story for the actor on the occasion of her birthday. She shared a picture of her at a scenic location. She wished for the actor abundance of 'love, peace and happiness'. Parineeti replied to her birthday wish and called her 'new mommy', as she recently welcomed her son into the world.

Kunal Kemmu also posted a story to wish Parineeti Chopra on her special day. He posted a black and white picture of the actor, and she mentioned that it was her favourite picture clicked by him of her. He wished her the 'best adventures' on and off the screen in his heartfelt wish.

Sania Mirza and Parineeti also seem to share a close bond with one another and the former posted a picture of the duo together. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen planting a kiss on Mirza's cheek, as she smiles from ear to ear. In her caption, she mentioned that she missed him and hoped she had the 'best day'. Parineeti called her her 'real dost' and thanked her for his wish.

Image: Instagram/@chopraobsessed