Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple

Priyanka Chopra visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie. In a video, the mother-daughter duo could be seen seeking lord's blessings as they offered prayers. The priest blessed them and applied vermilion or tika on their foreheads. The actress is in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming web series Citadel.

At Siddhivinayak, Priyanka could be seen holding her daughter in her arms while the priest performed the puja. The Citadel star wore a traditional blue kurta during her Siddhivinayak Temple visit, while daughter Malti wore a cute white dress with a matching headband. The priest wrapped stoles around them as a sign of blessings. Priyanka and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai with their over one-year-old daughter last week to attend the NMACC gala. This is Malti Marie's first visit to India.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child in January 2022 via surrogacy. They revealed the face of their daughter during the Hollywood Walk of Fame event where Jonas Brothers were awarded a Hollywood star.

Priyanka Chopra's India visit

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The couple attended the NMACC gala event in their designer outfits on two days. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to pen a special note on being part of the NMACC opening and wrote, "I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I’m so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always.. I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center."

After the NMACC event, the Agneepath actress promoted her upcoming spy drama series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden. A premiere of the show was also held in Mumbai and several stars from the industry came to show their support.