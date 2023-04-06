Priyanka Chopra's Mother Reveals Reason Behind Actress Losing Out On Many Films

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai promoting her upcoming series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The actress' mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also accompanied the actress on her work trip to India. In a recent media interaction, Madhu Chopra opened up about her daughter's Bollywood career. She also revealed the reason behind her losing out on a lot of films.

Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra being new to film industry

Madhu Chopra shared how Priyanka's film career was entirely a leap of faith because neither of the two knew anything about the film or beauty industries. She shared how the entire experience initially was akin to the blind leading the blind. She recalled being present through every meeting and narration that Priyanka was required to attend. Madhu Chopra also recalled using her legal and financial knowledge to daughter Priyanka's advantage, even though they also had professional help for the same.

Madhu and Priyanka Chopra set work boundaries

Madhu Chopra also shared how early on in Priyanka Chopra's showbiz career, the mother-daughter duo put their foot down and set boundaries on what would be acceptable and what would not. The actress' mother recalled collectively deciding that no meetings, networking or work-related socialising would happen post seven-thirty in the evening. Madhu proudly recalled how her daughter stuck firmly to this decision.

Priyanka was also very firm about not doing scenes that she was not comfortable with or which she felt were unnecessary. Setting these boundaries, Madhu revealed, became the reason behind Priyanka loosing out on a lot of films.

On having options

Madhu also recalled always making it clear to her daughter that making it big in Bollywood was not a 'do or die' situation. She always encouraged Priyanka to exercise her options according to her comfort levels. Madhu even encouraged Priyanka to go back to her studies if and when the need arose.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will be made available for streaming starting April 28. Priyanka will also co-star opposite Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in Love Again, which will release in May later this year.