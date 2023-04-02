Nick Jonas Along With Brothers Joe Jonas And Kevin Jonas To Perform In Mumbai?

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai along with her husband Nick Jonas on March 31. The couple arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for its inauguration night and the subsequent celebration. During the NMACC gala, Nick and Priyanka shared their excitement, and Priyanka suggested that Nick Jonas should perform with his brothers in India.

Nick Jonas started by saying that he is “proud to be here.” Suddenly, the Citadel star chimed in and said that the Jonas Brothers should perform in India. Priyanka said, “You guys should come and perform here.” Nick replied in the affirmative, saying, “We should perform here. That’s a good idea. We have never played here, it will be amazing.”

Priyanka then added that a show by Jonas Brothers in Mumbai would be “amazing.” However, it seems that the plan for a Jonas Brothers concert in India is in its ideation stage. It is not yet confirmed if or when the trio of brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas travels to Mumbai to put out a large-scale show.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on India’s art and cultural influence

Nick spoke about India’s growing arts and cultural influence throughout the world. When asked about how the NMACC can increase India’s influence on a global scale, he said that the NMACC is a “giant step in the right direction.” Nick Jonas was also part of Akash Ambani’s wedding with Shloka Mehta and appeared with Priyanka.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor also gave her thoughts about NMACC. She said that Nita Ambani has already helped India by providing a refined culture. She added that the Ambani family has “their pulse on Indian culture and the pride being from the country.” She concluded by saying that the NMACC’s contribution to India’s culture and arts is going to be “really special.” The NMACC event featured several stars from both Bollywood and Hollywood. Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and Tom Holland also attended the NMACC gala.