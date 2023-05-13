Priyanka Chopra En Route To Attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement | Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was snapped by a fan at the London airport as she left from the US to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in New Delhi on May 13. In the photo shared by a blogger on his social media handle, the Love Again actress was seen sporting an oversized hoodie teamed with a black cap. Raghav and Parineeti's engagement will take place at the Kapurthala House in the national capital.

As per reports, Parineeti's engagement will be a star-studded affair. The pastel-themed ceremony will be attended by almost 150 guests, including friends and family members. The couple will be following Sikh rituals for their engagement ceremony. The festivities of the day will start with a Sukhmani Sahib Path, followed by Ardas. The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, and the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to be in attendance at the ceremony.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement outfits

For the engagement, Raghav Chadha will be wearing an outfit designed by his designer uncle Pawan Sachdeva. He will wear an achkan, while Parineeti will be donning a Manish Malhotra outfit. The news of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was confirmed by Pawan. Sharing a news article about the couple's outfits for the big day, Pawan captioned his post, "When it comes to making a statement, @pawansachdeva22 knows how to make it right. Politician Raghav Chadha is all set to wear an Achkan designed by him for his engagement ceremony. Let the celebrations begin." Check the post below.

More on the couple's engagement

Ahead of the festivities, AAP MP Raghav Chadha's house was decked up with flowers and lamps. Not just his house, but Parineeti's house in Bandra, Mumbai was also seen decorated with fairy lights, as a mark of celebrations. Check the video below.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lighting and floral decoration at the Government residence of AAP MP Raghav Chadha ahead of his engagement with actress Parineeti Chopra that will reportedly be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fvkqJVXd5s — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Several stars are expected to be in attendance at the engagement ceremony. The guestlist reportedly includes Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Priyanka Chopra and more. Raghav's political affiliates are also expected to attend his engagement to Parineeti.