Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Join Broadway Production Team Of 'Chicken & Biscuits'

Broadway is returning to New York after its longest halt in history. As Broadway is all set to shower its magic again, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are gearing up to produce Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy, Chicken & Biscuit. The couple recently joined the team of producers which already include Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, Pamela Ross, E. Clayton Cornelious, Kayla Greenspan, Curt Cronin, John Paterakis, John Joseph, Mapleseed Productions and Invisible Wall Productions.

Chicken & Biscuits is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre. As per Deadline, Nick Jonas visited the team at the theatre on Sunday, September 26. The actor revealed in a statement that Broadway has always had a special place in his heart. The pop singer also shared that the theatre helped him launch his career. Nick Jonas claimed Broadway is what the world needs currently after one and a half years of the pandemic. Talking about Chicken & Biscuits, Jonas said the comedy is about love, laughter and family and added that the play has energy, style and a different vibe which is unique in live theatre.

Nick Jonas has earlier worked with some of the members of Chicken & Biscuits. Clayton Cornelious and Michael Urie are also a part of Jonas' streaming project Jersey Boys Live!. They have also co-starred Nick Jonas in the 2011 Broadway revival of How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. Norm Lewis, a cast member of Chicken & Biscuits, worked with Jonas in the 2010 Les Miserables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra on being a part of Broadway

Chicken & Biscuits marks Priyanka Chopra's first Broadway venture. The actor highlighted in a statement how the new Broadway is more diverse in nature with its cast and crew making history on the stage.

Chopra said that she is overjoyed to be a part of Broadway and revealed that she has no experience in the medium. However, Nick Jonas has earlier worked with the theatre and it is a proud moment for the Quantico actor.

Chicken & Biscuits: A family comedy by Douglas Lyons

Chicken & Biscuits is a family comedy written by playwright and actor Douglas Lyons. The play is directed by Zhalion Levingston, who becomes the youngest Broadway director of colour in the history of theatre.

The play is currently in previews and would officially open at Circle in the Square on October 10. It would run till 2 January 2022.

(Image: AP)