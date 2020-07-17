Priyanka Chopra Extends Birthday Love To Katrina Kaif, Thanks Her For Being Kind & Loving

Recently, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish actor Katrina Kaif on her 37th birthday and the recent one to join the club is actor Priyanka Chopra. Talking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra wished Katrina Kaif with a priceless throwback picture, which features her posing alongside the birthday girl. Take a look:

As seen in the picture shared, Priyanka can be seen dressed in white, while Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed in a white-dotted green dress, flashing a simple smile at the camera. With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra wished Katrina and thanked her for being a ‘kind and a loving friend’. Priyanka sent her ‘big virtual hugs’ and mentioned that she ‘missed her tonnes’. Soon after the picture was put up, Katrina reposted the picture on her Instagram handle and thanked her for the wishes. Take a look:

Celebrities who wished Katrina

Recently, actors Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Isabella Kaif, among many others posted pictures with Katrina, wishing her on celebrating her 37th birthday. Katrina's rumoured boyfriend actor Vicky Kaushal, too, shared a picture with her and extended wishes. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations and shared a picture. The picture features Katrina smiling, as she cuts the cakes. Take a look:

What's Priyanka and Katrina?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4.

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded.

(Image credits: Priyanka and Katrina's Instagram)

