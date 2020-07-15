Remember When Priyanka Chopra Grooved To The Song 'Tareefan' With Nick Jonas?

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent a gala time vacationing with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner in Miami the previous year. She also posted a video while grooving to Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding, which went viral on social media. The actor took to her official Instagram account and shared the post featuring a sneak peek into her exotic getaway. Here is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s social media post that you must check out. Read on:

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas grooved to 'Tareefan'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a short break from her work schedules and vacationed in Miami with Nick Jonas. The actor used the time to introduce the Bollywood world to the latter. During that time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas engaged with her fans and followers on social media. She treated them with photos and videos featuring her with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner at the beach vacation. Moreover, the actor gave them a glimpse of their getaway in Miami.

Among numerous snaps and videos, Priyanka Chopra Jonas's clip while dancing to Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding took the internet by storm right after she shared it on her official Instagram account. It showcases all four of them grooving to the peppy beats of the song. They are soaking up the sun and rejoicing on a yacht while Nick Jonas creates the video. He also gives a close-up look of himself in it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas added desi flavours to the beach party with the track picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. She also yells ‘Yeah Bebo’ in the video. In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, the actor wrote, “When Bollywood music kicks in… #tareefan #kareenakapoor @sonamkapoor @badboyshah ❤️ @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet”. Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s video on the platform:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, rapper Baadshah, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner. The actor garnered around 1.4 views and numerous comments on the Instagram post. Nick Jonas also responded to the video and wrote 'My Jam' in the comment section. Among various fans and celebrities, Rhea Kapoor penned ‘Yas PC’. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also took to the comment section and wrote 'Waah PeeCee'.

