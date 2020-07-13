Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas' Mom Denise; Says 'thank You For Your Constant Grace'

Singer Nick Jonas’ mom Denise Jonas has turned a year older today, i.e. July 13. And to mark this day, daughter-in-law Priyanka Chopra has shared an adorable wish for her. The actor has shared a sweet picture along with a note and seems like they are going to celebrate together.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a selfie with her mother-in-law. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. The actor is seen sporting a yellow and black checker outfit. And opted for a middle parting hairdo and dewy makeup. And Denise can be seen sporting a floral top and opted for no makeup.

Along with the post, Priyanka also penned a sweet note for her mother-in-law. She wrote, “Happy Birthday MamaJ! Thank you for your constant grace and generosity... I’m so glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much...” Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to laud the actor and her mother-in-law for their good bond with each other. Priyanka’s fans also wished Denise through the comments section. One of them wrote, “Happy Birthday to her”. While the other one wrote, “Happy Birthday @mamajonas”. Check out a few comments below.

Nick Jonas also posted a sweet picture with his mother. He went on to share a candid picture where he can be seen holding his mother and are all smiles at the camera. He also wrote saying, “Love you, mom. Happy birthday!”. Check out Nick’s birthday post for his mom below.

Priyanka’s bond with her mother-in-law

Priyanka shared a good bond with her mother-in-law and it is quite evident through their social media handle. Both of them are seen sharing several posts on their respective social media handles that are penned sweet things about each other. Priyanka is also often seen praising her on social media for being such a lovely mother-in-law. As per reports, Denise has currently flown down to LA to spend time with Nick and Priyanka. Check out a few pictures of them together.

