Priyanka Chopra's Family Was Against Her Miss India Selection, Says Mom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is currently at the peak of her acting career but the start of it all was her Miss India beauty pageant participation, which was not supported by her family, according to her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor's mother opened up on how certain members of her family didn't back Priyanka's bid for the Miss India title and she had to give up her own profession to give her daughter the help she required.

In an interview with Supriya Paul for Josh Talks Asha, she said, “When Priyanka had to go for Miss India, there was a huge debate at our house that when she is so good at studies why do you have to put distractions in her mind? Her maternal family had no objections, they also believed the same way as I did. But her paternal family had a lot of issues, ‘humaare ghar ki ladkiyan ye nahi karti hain’ (our girls don’t do such things).”

Madhu further explained her sister-in-law was from a conservative family with three brothers who were in the army and overly protective toward their women. Madhu then assumed control and seated them down and put her reasoning across. They agreed on the condition that Priyanka will never go anywhere alone either her mother or her father would always accompany her.

Madhu then, made the sacrifice of her career as a military doctor and supported Priyanka, helping her become the superstar she is today. After finishing as runner-up in the Miss India competition, Priyanka went on to win the Miss World pageant. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor is now a household name appearing in Bollywood and Hollywood movies.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Next, she will be seen in the much-awaited romantic movie Love Again. The actress will also be working on a science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me. The Citadel also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty and Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba.