Priyanka Chopra Is 'world-renowned', Says Heads Of State Co-star John Cena

Priyanka Chopra announced her next project titled Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba on Wednesday (April 5). Reacting to the news, Cena gave a warm welcome to the Citadel star. The wrestler-actor took to his Twitter handle and called Priyanka Chopra a world-renowned personality. He wrote, “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka reacted to his tweet by expressing gratitude towards the Playing with Fire actor. She thanked Cena for a warm welcome and wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena. I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo.@AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba.”

Directed by Hardcore Henry, Heads Of State will be produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. The two stars Elba and Cena will also serve as the executive producers, along with Marcus Viscidi.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

In other news, Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel, also starring Richard Madden. The six-episode series comes from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the director duo behind Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the comedy series Community. Italian and Indian installments for the show are also under development. In the Indian installment of Citadel, actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the lead actors.

Additionally, Priyanka will be working in the much-awaited romantic movie Love Again. The actress will also be a part of science fiction film It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty.