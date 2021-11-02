Priyanka Chopra Gets COVID Booster Shot In US; Urges Fans To Get Jabbed

Priyanka Chopra has been travelling for the past few weeks. From shooting for Citadel in Spain, a dinner date with friends in Rome, to flying back to the US, Priyanka has had a packed schedule. As she still has a lot of work lined up, the actor went for a booster jab to stay protected from COVID-19. She also urged fans to get vaccinated.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself after getting a booster vaccination shot. In the photo, the Sky Is Pink actor wore a green coloured jacket with a black chain around her neck. She had her hair tied in a bun as she posed for the photo. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Booster shot: Done! Get vaccinated!! (sic)"

What is a COVID booster shot?

A booster show is an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose given a few months after the second dose. It helps in retaining the immunity which starts waning a while after the second shot. However, as per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only a few people are eligible for the shot and it must be taken after consulting a medical professional.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raised much awareness during the COVID crisis in India. As India struggled with the second wave of COVID-19, the couple began a fundraiser and raised nearly $3.5 million (over Rs 25 crore). Priyanka Chopra even shared how the money was used and thanked everyone for their kind donation.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra will star in the upcoming spy thriller show Citadel, alongside Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The show is being created by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joseph Russo, along with Patrick Moran. It will stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming instalment of the Matrix series, The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. Apart from these, the actor has the romantic drama Text For You lined up as well. The film will star Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in lead roles. Earlier this year, Chopra announced her new Bollywood film, Jee Le Zara, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)