Priyanka Chopra Give A Glimpse Of 'cold Set Days' As She Shoots For 'Citadel' In UK

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to share an update on her upcoming Amazon series Citadel filming. Check out the actor's latest post.

Princia Hendriques
Citadel

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra


Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to deliver a power-packed performance in the upcoming Amazon series Citadel. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the series also features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller and more. Busy shooting for the same, the actor shared an update from the sets of Citadel. Check the post here. 

Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pics of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy filming for her upcoming Amazon series in the United Kingdom. Taking to her Instagram on November 29, the 39-year-old actor shared a snap from the sets of Citadel. As per the picture, the temperature on the sets of the series is as low as 2 degrees celsius. To fight off the cold, the actor took the help of a heater as she captioned the post by writing, 'Cold set days #Citadel'. 

Earlier, the actor had shared a glimpse into her character as she posted her silhouette against the setting sun on the sets of Citadel in Spain. Appeared to be dressed in combat attire, the actor wielded a gun as she posed for a picture. She captioned the picture by writing, ''Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her. #BTS #Citadel''

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

More on Priyanka Chopra

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment of the Matrix series titled The Matrix Resurrections featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo. She recently shared the official poster of her character from the film by writing, ''And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21''. Details about her role are expected soon, meanwhile, she appeared excited about the film while sharing the trailer of the sci-fi flick on her Instagram.

She wrote, ''Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that “Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is”... so just give in[sic]." The actor also has films like Text for You, Cowboy Ninja Viking and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt lined up in her kitty. 

