Priyanka Chopra Goes Scuba Diving In Spain; Parineeti Says 'you're Joining The Wild Side'

Celebrated actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in full work mode in Spain. While shooting for her upcoming show Citadel, the actor is making sure to bring the best out of her day-offs. Apart from her site-seeing spree, Priyanka is also experiencing different water sports. She was previously seen acing her jet ski skills. The actor also went to experience the ocean life by going underwater.

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share several glimpses from her scuba diving session. The Quantico star was joined by her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. In the photos, Priyanka was seen having fun under the sea in her scuba diver costume.

One of the videos also had Priyanka Chopra having fun with a huge school of fish. In the caption, the Sky Is Pink star wrote, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! (sic)"

Giving a shoutout to her hosts, she wrote, "Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! (sic)"

At last, Priyanka mentioned how she was glad to have Franklin Jonas join her. Parineeti Chopra was thrilled to see her elder sister enjoying the sea. Reacting to the post, she wrote, "Yayyy. So happy you’re joining the wild side."

Priyanka Chopra's yacht getaway in Spain

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra had a fun day with her mother on a yacht. The actor shared photos from her getaway via Instagram. In one of the photos, the actor looked stunning in a yellow monokini. She also donned a red coloured bikini while going for a swim in the ocean. She flaunted her jet ski skills in her Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra will soon star in the spy thriller show Citadel along with Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The actor also has Text For You in her pipeline. Priyanka's upcoming movies also include the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zara.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)