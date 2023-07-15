Priyanka Chopra Halts Shoot For Heads Of States Due To Hollywood Strike?

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Europe for the shoot of her upcoming film Heads of State. The movie marks her first collaboration with Idris Elba and John Cena. However, the filming has reportedly been put on halt because of the ongoing Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

What’s cooking?

Leaders of Hollywood's actors' union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades. The stike has resulted in shutting down production across the entertainment industry. The development came after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. It's the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on a strike at the same time since 1960 when Ronald Reagan was the Actors' Guild president.

None of the Hollywood actors who are part of the guild are allowed to work during this strike, and no shoots of any type are permitted. The expansive list also bars actors from partaking in promotions of any kind. This includes tours, personal appearances, interviews, conventions, fan expos, festivals, panels, premieres, screenings, award shows, junkets, podcast appearances, social media and studio showcases. As Priyanka is also a part of the guild, the actress is obligated to follow the said conditions.

(Priyanka Chopra to star with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State | Image: Instagram)

Who’s saying what?

Supporting the motion, Priyanka shared a note on her Instagram handle on Friday. In her post, she expressed her solidarity with her union and colleagues. Sharing the logo of the strike on her account, she confirmed her active participation in the movement. "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike," Priyanka wrote.

With this, the actress has seemingly confirmed that she will not be shooting for any of her upcoming projects in any part of the world until the strike comes to an end.