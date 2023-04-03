Citadel: All About Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Starrer Action Packed Series

Citadel is an upcoming spy drama series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The show has been gathering attention due to its fascinating premise, mega budget and star cast. It will release on OTT soon and is produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame.

Even before the release of the mothership show, several local versions are already in production, including a Hindi remake. All Citadel versions will tie up with each other, creating a one-of-a-kind spy universe. Recently, Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame arrived in Mumbai for promotions of the web series. Co-star Priyanka Chopra will also join him as they address the media. The action-packed series will revolve around two spy agents, Nadia Singh (Priyank) and Mason Kane (Richard), from Citadel, which is a spy agency.

Citadel plot details

While the details of the web series is still under wraps, the basic plot has been revealed by the makers. Citadel will show Mason and Nadia joining Citadel again after having their memories completely wiped out. However, the duo team up to bring down Manticore while battling their personal issues and equations. It will be interesting to see the backstory of the two main characters.

Citadel trailer

The trailer of Citadel was released on March 6 and gave fans an insight into the show. The trailer showed Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden performing dangerous stunts. Also, the complicated relationship between two main characters was hinted.

On April 28, the spy world turns upside down. Watch the new trailer for Citadel, from Executive Producers The Russo Brothers. #CitadelOnPrimepic.twitter.com/mS5ePC7oMA — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) March 30, 2023

Citadel release date

Citadel will release on April 28. The first two episodes will be released on the same day, while the other episodes will air weekly. The finale episode will be released on May 26. Reportedly, there will be six episodes in the show.

Citadel star cast

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the show will feature Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Lesley Manville, Roland Moller, Osy Ikhile and Caoilinn Springall, among others. Also, the show has been renewed for season 2 as some things will remain unresolved in the first season.