Richard Madden Arrives In India, Set To Join Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Promotions

Richard Madden arrived in India for the promotions of Citadel. He was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai on Sunday, dressed in casual attire. The Game of Thrones star was captured by the paparazzi as he headed towards his car. He wore a black, full-sleeves T-shirt and trousers and trendy sunglasses.

Richard will be joining Priyanka Chopra for the promotions of their upcoming spy web series Citadel, directed by Russo Brothers. they will interact with the media in Mumbai on Monday, April 3. Priyanka arrived a couple of days before Richard and also attended the NMAAC opening on March 31 and April 1 with her husband Nick Jonas.

Check out photos of Richard Madden in India.

Image: Varinder Chawla

About Citadel

Citadel, an ambitious spy drama slated to debut on April 28, is produced by the Russo Brothers' (filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo) AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Priyanka Chopra plays elite spy Nadia Sinh opposite Richard Madden in the globe-trotting series. Citadel is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico. It also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as Skyscraper and Papillon. It is described as an action-packed spy series with a “compelling emotional centre”.

The India version of Citadel will star Samantha with Varun Dhawan. It will be directed by Raj & DK and has begun filming.