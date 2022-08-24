Priyanka Chopra Honours 'legend' Kobe Bryant On NBA Star's Birth Anniversary; Shares Video

On the birth anniversary of the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, numerous celebrities and fans from all over the world remembered him by sharing photos of the player on social media. One of which was global star Priyanka Chopra who remembered Bryant by dropping a throwback video of him.

Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and reshared a throwback video clip of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a horrific helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his daughter, Gianna. The video was originally shared by Jay Shetty showing his brief interaction with the late NBA player. In the clip, Bryant can be seen talking about finding stillness and accepting the emotions as they come. While resharing the same video as an Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra wrote ‘legend’ and added a crying and a heart emoji next to it.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa also took to her official Instagram handle and wished him a happy birthday. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday, Kobe! 8/23 (Link in Bio) As always of the proceeds benefit our @mambamambacitasports Thank you all for the love and support. “Dedication makes dreams come true”~ Kobe Bryant” (sic)

As per a recent report by The Guardian, Bryant's wife Vanessa filed a federal lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s Department after a deputy and firefighter leaked photos from the crash site. Vanessa Bryant’s attorney Luis Li claimed that the photos were leaked for “visual gossip” and viewed “for a laugh”, serving no official purpose and further argued that “They were shared by deputies playing video games. They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them.”

Image: AP/PTI