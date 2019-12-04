Priyanka Chopra Is A Visual Delight In Red As She Graces The UNICEF Ball; Check Pics

Priyanka Chopra's fans not only idolize her for being a well-deserved global icon but also for her graceful sartorial choices. The actor was last seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the much-acclaimed film The Sky Is Pink. The film received a great response from the masses as well as the critics even though it failed to work wonders at the box office. The actor is also enjoying her marital bliss with popular singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra never fails to radiate elegance and grace in all of her outfits. The diva gives her fans some major inspiration when it comes to her outfits.

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the UNICEF snowflake ball. Priyanka has left netizens infatuated with her sartorial choice once again. During the event, the actor sported a red high-neck one-shoulder backless gown. She opted for diamond earrings, and styled her hair in a neat low ponytail and went for shimmery eyes and bold lips. Accessorising her outfit with a gold clutch, the actor picked a black overcoat. Check out the pictures here.

According to reports, the actor had been named as the 2019 recipient of the Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world. Priyanka Chopra has been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF for more than a decade, travelling to support the organization's work in her native India and also other developing countries.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding anniversary

A few days ago, Priyanka celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Nick Jonas. Last year on December 1, 2018, the couple had tied the knot at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Their wedding was considered as one of the biggest celebrity events of 2018 and was no less than a fairy-tale. To mark this special day, the actor had shared an adorable post for her husband.

