Babita Phogat Looks Ravishing In A Red Lehenga, Gives Out Priyanka Chopra Vibes

Babita Phogat an Indian female wrestler and the inspiration for the movie Dangal was beaming with happiness as she recently tied the knot with fiancé Vivek Suhag on December 1, 2019, in a traditional ceremony. The couple shared their joyous occasion with their close family and friends. Many beautiful photographs were taken from the couple's wedding and have been circulating on social media and the newlywed couple looked extremely stunning and happy together. The duo is popularly known as BaVek, during their wedding both of them dressed their best and posed for the camera. Babita also shared glimpses from her private wedding ceremonies on her social media handles.

Many felt that Vivek looked handsome in a traditional white sherwani, Babita looked stunning in an all-red lehenga. But what took the internet by storm was Babita's attire. Babita took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra and dressed up in a similar bridal outfit as the Bollywood actor. Right from the make-up, lehenga, jewellery, hairdo and the ensemble, Babita's wedding look seemed to be inspired by Priyanka's wedding look.

Also read | Babita Phogat Wins Hearts By Taking 8 'pheras' To Endorse 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

Babita's sister who is also a wrestler, Geeta Phogat, also posted on her social media handle congratulating the newlywed couple. She shared a photo of the duo and wrote a sweet note for the happily married couple. In the picture, Babita and Vivek are posing for a picture with Geeta and Pawan. Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar are expecting their first child together. Check out the wedding photos here:

Also read | Aamir Khan Wishes The OG Dangal Girl, Babita Phogat A Happy Married Life

Also read | Parineeti And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Prove They're Most Adorable Sisters In B-Town

Also read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Clock In Their First Anniversary Sharing Notes & Unseen Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.