Priyanka Chopra Is 'excited And Terrified', Actor All Set To Appear On Jimmy Fallon Show

Priyanka Chopra is terrified and excited both after seeing her book 'Unfinished' for the first time. The Quantico actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video when she first saw her memoir 'Unfinished'.

"Seeing my book for the first time. Can I be terrified and excited together?," Priyanka captioned the video. Dressed in a golden satin top, Priyanka looked surprised when she was handed the book. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' long-awaited book debut, Unfinished, will hit the bookshelves on February 9, publisher Penguin Random House India announced.

The memoir aims to take readers through Chopra Jonas' childhood in India, her teenage years in the US, living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism, to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

Priyanka Chopra shares a hilarious video of Nick Jonas' interaction with their pet dog

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Priyanka Chopra is all set to appear on Jimmy Fallon show on February 9.

In order to promote her book, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram in order to reveal that a virtual book tour will be held by the actor and time and again, her husband, Nick Jonas will be seen making an appearance during the same.

It’s a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th!



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/b6CPtnsfIg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 19, 2021

. @GlennonDoyle, @Lilly, @nickjonas and @Edward_Enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world.



(2/4) pic.twitter.com/Uqtt5SRhgx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 19, 2021

According to the publishing house, the book will be an "honest account of the challenges" Chopra Jonas faced navigating her career, both in India and in Hollywood.

The actor recently wrapped shooting of rom-com Text For You in London.

She is set to star in Netflix film The White Tiger, on which she also serves as an executive producer alongside Emmy-winning director Ava DuVernay.

'Incredible victory': Priyanka Chopra hails team India's epic win against Australia

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.