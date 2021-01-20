Priyanka Chopra Shares A Hilarious Video Of Nick Jonas' Interaction With Their Pet Dog

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' social media accounts are filled with videos and posts of each other while they're at home. Recently, Priyanka shared a video of Nick as he was talking to their pet dog, Gino. Nick looked concerned about Gino's toy which looks like a tequila bottle.

Nick Jonas and German Shepherd Gino's conversation made PC laugh

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are very fond of dogs. They have three pet dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda. Priyanka shared a video of Nick and Gino's conversation on her Instagram. In the video, Nick is seen taking Gino's class as he tells him that Gino is too young to have alcohol referring to his soft toy that is a Tequila bottle lookalike.

Gino, on the other hand, looks concerned as Nick took away his toy. However, in the end, Priyanka Chopra's husband gave the pooch the soft toy again. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story featuring Nick and Gino.

A sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka shared a selfie she clicked before The White Tiger's press junket. Priyanka wore a white satin top and paired it with black wide-legged pants. She accessorised her look with a pearl drop earring. Priyanka wrote, "DIY Glam. How’d I do?" She also shared a picture of herself when she was 17. She wore a white top, black jacket and a pair of black bell-bottoms. She wrote that she was "Lean, mean and 17". Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram pictures.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka was seen in the 2020 superhero film We Can Be Heroes where she played the role of Ms Granada who was the director of a superhero organisation. Her film The White Tiger is all set to release in India on January 22 on Netflix. In the film, she is playing the role of Pinky alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. It has already released in the US in theatres on January 13, 2021. Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic drama Text for You along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

