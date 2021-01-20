'Incredible Victory': Priyanka Chopra Hails Team India's Epic Win Against Australia

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently hailed the spirit of men in blue for displaying one of the greatest spectacles of 2021 after they gained a victory against Australia by winning the 4th Test match of the series and hence winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The global sensation who was proud of team India has shared a post celebrating the iconic moment. The actress took to Twitter and shared a video showcasing the iconic moment when Team India created history in the Gabba stadium.

Priyanka Chopra hails team India's win

While captioning the post, the actress expressed her pride and congratulated the entire team for scoring big and winning the trophy. Hailing the team in blue, the actress wrote, “Wohoooo #TeamIndia...what an incredible victory. My heart is full of happiness. Despite all the odds and injuries, this young team stormed the #Gabba & won the #BorderGavaskarTrophy vs Australia on their home turf. What an innings.”

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the entire team was appreciated by scores of celebrities who praised all for the historic win. Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Tisca Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, and many others took to their social media handle to congratulate team India for putting up a spectacular show. Despite losing key players to injury, India chased down a mammoth 328 in the fourth and final Test, ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Team India's win

Chasing a target of 328, and just four on the board at the start of day 5, India had a tough mission at hand. However, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara came up with a fine century partnership after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma early on. While Gill departed for 91, Pujara got a crucial partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a quickfire 24. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line.

