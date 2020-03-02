Priyanka Chopra Is One Of The Most Philanthropic Celebs In Bollywood, Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra is considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon stepped into the world of films. Apart from her on-screen work, Priyanka Chopra is also an active philanthropist. Priyanka Chopra's philanthropic work ranges from health to environmental crisis. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's ongoing charitable and philanthropic activities.

Priyanka Chopra's small step towards kindness

Priyanka Chopra recently crossed 50 million followers on Instagram. In order to celebrate the same, she started a challenge named #KindnessWithPCJ.

So join me in the #KindnessWithPCJ challenge. I have rounded up 50 random acts of kindness that I think could brighten someone’s day. Use the hashtag #KindnessWithPCJ so I can follow along on your RAK’s, and let's show just how powerful #50MillionStrong is. pic.twitter.com/imjMhVpuDw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2020

Priyanka Chopra supported the My Eco Resolution backed by Cara Delevinge. Several celebrities and famous personalities also supported this step towards climate and ecological crisis. The global sensation tweeted showing her concern towards the ecosystem.

What’s your EcoResolution? This year I am going on a journey of climate action with @MyEcoResolution - a platform that enables people to step up rather than shut down in the face of our climate and ecological crisis. 🌍Join us! #MyEcoResolution @Caradelevingne pic.twitter.com/KvjnhetFLN — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 4, 2020

Priyanka Chopra is also an ambassador of the Global Citizen movement. The Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions.

Thank you to my @GlblCtzn family for a incredibly successful week at #Davos. @Hughcevans & our GC team travel the world, urging world leaders in politics, technology, & culture to participate in a large way.... https://t.co/OmnvWfEnQU pic.twitter.com/ZpZ1yHVuGd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 23, 2020

Priyanka Chopra's collaboration with Crocs

Priyanka Chopra and Crocs recently collaborated for philanthropic activity. PeeCee was always interested in helping out unprivileged children. Knowing her interest, Crocs reportedly decided to present their idea to her, which indeed turned out to be successful.

This initiative is very special to me. What started as a conversation with @Crocs of shared interests and concerns for the children of the world, has blossomed into this amazing association with @UNICEF, an organisation that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/p2wy0JSwNo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019

