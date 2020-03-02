The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Priyanka Chopra Is One Of The Most Philanthropic Celebs In Bollywood, Here's Why

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra has 25.6 million followers on Twitter. The actor is also known as an active member of social media. Check out some of her philanthropic work.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon stepped into the world of films. Apart from her on-screen work, Priyanka Chopra is also an active philanthropist. Priyanka Chopra's philanthropic work ranges from health to environmental crisis. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's ongoing charitable and philanthropic activities.   

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Tweets Supporting Fellow Personalities; From Shakira To Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra's small step towards kindness 

Priyanka Chopra recently crossed 50 million followers on Instagram. In order to celebrate the same, she started a challenge named #KindnessWithPCJ.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's printed ensembles can be perfect for one's casual outing

Priyanka Chopra supported the My Eco Resolution backed by Cara Delevinge. Several celebrities and famous personalities also supported this step towards climate and ecological crisis. The global sensation tweeted showing her concern towards the ecosystem.   

Also Read | Alia Bhatt as Kavya in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' was a prefect 'Poo' fan; know why

Priyanka Chopra is also an ambassador of the Global Citizen movement. The Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Aitraaz': Reasons why Abbas-Mustan directorial is worth-watching

Priyanka Chopra's collaboration with Crocs 

Priyanka Chopra and Crocs recently collaborated for philanthropic activity. PeeCee was always interested in helping out unprivileged children. Knowing her interest, Crocs reportedly decided to present their idea to her, which indeed turned out to be successful.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
CORONAVIRUS: EU RAISES RISK LEVEL
FADNAVIS TAKES ON AGHADI GOVT
JACKIE SHROFF WISHES SON TIGER
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE