Priyanka Chopra's Tweets Supporting Fellow Personalities; From Shakira To Katrina Kaif

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra has 25.6 million followers on Twitter. The Bollywood-Hollywood star is quite active on her social media. Check out some of her supportive tweets

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon stepped into the world of films. Apart from being a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra is also known for her supportive nature. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's tweets that she posted in order to support her fellow colleagues. 

Here, Priyanka Chopra supported the My Eco Resolution backed by Cara Delevinge. Several celebrities and famous personalities also supported this step towards climate and ecological crisis. The global sensation tweeted showing her concern towards the ecosystem.   

Priyanka Chopra's tweet on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's notable performance at the Super Bowl 2020

Priyanka Chopra's thankful words for Sofia Carson 

When Priyanka Chopra promoted Katrina Kaif's beauty line, Kay Beauty 

Priyanka Chopra's tweet backing Kaveri Kapoor's song Smell Of The Rain

Priyanka Chopra supporting Pearl Thusi for the first-ever Netflix African Original 

Promo Image Credits - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

 

 

