Priyanka Chopra's Tweets Supporting Fellow Personalities; From Shakira To Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra is considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon stepped into the world of films. Apart from being a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra is also known for her supportive nature. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's tweets that she posted in order to support her fellow colleagues.
Here, Priyanka Chopra supported the My Eco Resolution backed by Cara Delevinge. Several celebrities and famous personalities also supported this step towards climate and ecological crisis. The global sensation tweeted showing her concern towards the ecosystem.
What’s your EcoResolution? This year I am going on a journey of climate action with @MyEcoResolution - a platform that enables people to step up rather than shut down in the face of our climate and ecological crisis. 🌍Join us! #MyEcoResolution @Caradelevingne pic.twitter.com/KvjnhetFLN— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 4, 2020
Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020
Thank you darling you are too kind and were amazing that night. Thank you for being such an amazing champion for @UNICEF .. xoxo always https://t.co/7vr5hkdUkq— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2019
Love this! All the very best #KatrinaKaif for #KayByKatrina.... can’t wait to try ❤ pic.twitter.com/4I3QRa2ePV— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 22, 2019
So proud of you @KaveriKapur... #SmellOfTheRain is a beautiful track ❤️— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 9, 2020
All the very best! 🤗🤗 https://t.co/4vP9Gq4Rvv@shekharkapur @suchitrak
So proud of u @PearlThusi this looks amazing! Can’t wait! 💋 https://t.co/c4W3HvIEmW— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2020
