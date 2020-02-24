Priyanka Chopra's Tweets Supporting Fellow Personalities; From Shakira To Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra is considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon stepped into the world of films. Apart from being a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra is also known for her supportive nature. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's tweets that she posted in order to support her fellow colleagues.

Here, Priyanka Chopra supported the My Eco Resolution backed by Cara Delevinge. Several celebrities and famous personalities also supported this step towards climate and ecological crisis. The global sensation tweeted showing her concern towards the ecosystem.

What’s your EcoResolution? This year I am going on a journey of climate action with @MyEcoResolution - a platform that enables people to step up rather than shut down in the face of our climate and ecological crisis. 🌍Join us! #MyEcoResolution @Caradelevingne pic.twitter.com/KvjnhetFLN — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 4, 2020

Priyanka Chopra's tweet on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's notable performance at the Super Bowl 2020

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

Priyanka Chopra's thankful words for Sofia Carson

Thank you darling you are too kind and were amazing that night. Thank you for being such an amazing champion for @UNICEF .. xoxo always https://t.co/7vr5hkdUkq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2019

When Priyanka Chopra promoted Katrina Kaif's beauty line, Kay Beauty

Priyanka Chopra's tweet backing Kaveri Kapoor's song Smell Of The Rain

Priyanka Chopra supporting Pearl Thusi for the first-ever Netflix African Original

Promo Image Credits - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

