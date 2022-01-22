Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hinted About Plans For A Baby 9 Days Ago: 'Big Part Of Our Desire'

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas surprised their fans by announcing on Friday that they had welcomed a child via surrogacy. The news was celebrated by their near and dear ones, celebrity friends and fans. While the former has often opened up on her wish to become a mother over the years, it was just a few days ago, she had reiterated it.

The actor's latest interview had a mention of her plans for motherhood. She said that it was a 'big part' of their desire for the future.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared recently that they wished to have a child

Priyanka, in an interview with Vanity Fair nine days ago, on January 13, had opened up on the couple's plans to have a child. The Mary Kom star was asked if her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, wished to become a grandmother, and she replied that children were a 'big part' of their desire. She added that by God's grace, 'when it happens, it happens.' When she was then asked if their busy schedules were being a factor in their plans, PeeCee clarified that it was not that they were 'too busy to practice.' When then asked about them 'slowing down' in their careers with the arrival of the baby, Priyanka replied that both of them were 'okay with that.'

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas announce birth of baby via surrogacy

Priyanka and Nick, in a joint statement late on Friday, shared that they were 'overjoyed' to confirm that they had welcomed a baby via a surrogate. They 'respectfully' asked for privacy during the 'special time' as they focused on their family.

The post was liked 1.5 million times within seven hours and the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from Bollywood stars.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas relationship timeline

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had first created headlines with their joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2017 after they had started talking to each other on text. They got closer as time went by and dating rumours surfaced in May the next year. The power couple got engaged in August that year and tied the knot in December later that year.