What Priyanka Chopra Has To Say About Kareena Kapoor's Video For Saif On His B'day

To celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commemorated Saif Ali Khan’s life journey in a 2-minute-long video. Soon after the video was shared, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas chimed in the comment section and reacted to the heartwarming video shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In her comment, Priyanka Chopra Jonas called the video ‘cute’ and wished Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ comment:

Priyanka Chopra's comment on Kareena's video

As seen in the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared several unseen pictures of Saif Ali Khan, covering events right from his childhood to his recent achievements. Besides Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta and Sidharth Malhotra, too, dropped in their love and wished Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. Take a look:

Watch the video here:

What's next for Priyanka and Kareena?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the Rajneesh movement in the USA. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

(Image credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

