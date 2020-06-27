Priyanka Chopra Anguished By Tamil Nadu Custodial Death; Requests Solidarity & Justice

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Friday, penned a note to express her views on the death of Jayaraj and Bennicks in Tamil Nadu police custody. The actor expressed her anger and sadness, and said, "No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime." (sic) Priyanka Chopra Jonas also demanded justice for Tamil Nadu custodial death row and said that the culprits must be punished and justice must prevail. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the note also requested solidarity and wished for the formation of a collective to ensure that Jayaraj and Bennicks get justice. She lastly, offered condolences to the family of Jayaraj and Bennicks.

See Priyanka Chopra Jonas' note

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Tribute To 'fallen Heroes' On Memorial Day In A Heartfelt Post

According to reports, Jayaraj (59) and Bennicks (31) died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 23 and June 22, respectively. Reports claim that the father and son duo died of police brutality. They were allegedly thrashed in police custody, which led to their death. The death of Jayaraj and Bennicks has caused an uproar on social media, with many condemning police brutalities and demanding justice for the father and son.

South celebrities on Tamil Nadu custodial death row

Many South Indian celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Vishal, Khushbu Sundar have opined on the Tamil Nadu custodial death row. Kamal Haasan questioned the judicial system, meanwhile, Vishal wished for justice to be served. Check out their tweets on Tamil Nadu custodial death row.

உயிரிழப்புகளைத் தடுக்க ஊரடங்கு, அதன் விதிகளை மீறியதற்காக காவல் துறையின் நடவடிக்கையில் இருவர் மரணம். மனித உரிமை மீறல், அதிகார துஷ்பிரயோகம், மன அழுத்தம் என காவல் துறையின் சட்டமீறல்கள் பல உள்ளன. சட்டத்தின் காவலர்கள் சட்டம் மீறுதல் மன்னிக்கக் கூடாத குற்றம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 23, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares BMC Guidelines On Cyclone Nisarga, Urges People To Stay Safe

We, General Public have the right 2 know Y Injustice was meted out @ such level of Brutality



This should not be forgotten til action is taken & the people involved are put in Jail



Transfer means nothing, we will keep demanding till Justice is served #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/m4hPjCU6a1 — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 26, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns Death Of Bravehearts In India-China Face-off At LAC

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Among 50 Noted Filmmakers & Actors Appointed As TIFF Ambassadors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.