Priyanka Chopra Jonas Among 50 Noted Filmmakers & Actors Appointed As TIFF Ambassadors

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors who are invited as the ambassadors of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year-round. Besides Priyanka, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also been selected as an ambassador for TIFF which will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is scheduled to kick off from September 10 to September 19, 2020.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Lucy Hale: Who wore the Fendi striped dress better?

TIFF 2020

The 45th edition of TIFF plans on screening 50 films during its 5-day festival run in physical theatres by adhering to the norms of social distancing. As per reports, physical screenings will require approval from health authorities as it depends on the area's reopening strategy to ensure the safety of people and maintain public health guidelines. Festival-goers can also opt to watch the film in drive-in screenings.

Also read: Old Priyanka Chopra video saying 'Nepotism-Bollywood go hand-in-hand' surfaces amid debate

For the first time since TIFF was launched, a digital platform for the festival is being built in order to connect with the audience beyond Toronto by hosting digital screenings. Besides digital screenings, various talks and special events will also be held at TIFF 2020. The co-head of TIFF, Cameron Bailey, explained through a public statement that the pandemic has hit TIFF hard, but they have chosen to respond to the crisis by going back to their original inspiration which is to bring the very best films to the 'broadest possible audience'.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Priyanka Chopra 'stunned', recalls astrophysics discussions

As per reports, screenings for press and various industry members will be shifting online. The festival's annual Tribute Awards event will also be going virtual this year-round. Films like Ammonite (UK), Another Round (Denmark), Fauna (Mexico/Canada) are scheduled to screen at the festival. Various renowned international cultural and film events including Cannes and Tribeca film festivals had to be cancelled this year in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anurag Kashyap will be the ambassadors of TIFF 2020 alongside noted personalities like Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman, Martin Scorsese, Nadine Labaki, Alfonso Cuarón, Riz Ahmed, Tantoo Cardinal, Rian Johnson, Jason Reitman, Isabelle Huppert, Claire Denis, Atom Egoyan, Viggo Mortensen, Zhang Ziyi, David Oyelowo, Lulu Wang, Rosamund Pike, Sarah Gadon, and Denis Villeneuve, among various others.

Also read: Unseen Pic of the day: When Priyanka Chopra was crowned as Miss World 2000; See photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.