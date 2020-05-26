Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Tribute To 'fallen Heroes' On Memorial Day In A Heartfelt Post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day by sharing an image of her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra, in the Indian Army uniform. The actor, who is currently in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home amid coronavirus pandemic, reflected on how her long-standing association with the Indian Army has fueled her “kinship” towards the families of military personnel all over the world.

In the heartfelt post, Priyanka wrote, “Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom."

Read - Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Rocked The Black, Plunging Neckline Dress Better?

Read - Priyanka Chopra's Sabyasachi Wedding Lehenga Recreated By Several Brides; See Pics

Memorial day celebrations toned down

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid her tribute through Instagram, the Memorial Day in the US was comparatively subdued. People had to compensate for smaller ceremonies and online tributes as the US still remains the worst affected country in the world with more than 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with the death toll nearing the 100,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

Most of the Memorial Day celebrations were either entirely cancelled or had to be toned down across the nation even as US President Donald Trump has called for the country to reopen in a bid to revive the plunging economy. However, according to international reports, the significant amount of coronavirus victims were veterans and nursing home residents in the US.

Read - Priyanka Chopra's 'What's Your Raashee' And Other Memorable Bollywood Movies On Astrology

United Military Veterans of Kings County usually celebrates the federal holiday with a parade in Brooklyn. But this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, its chairman Raymond Aalbue said it was not necessary to put anybody at risk while health officials have urged people to practice social distancing and adhere to guidelines that call for refraining from public gatherings.

“It’s something we’re upset about, but we understand,” said Raymond Aalbue. There’s “no reason to put anybody in harm’s way,” he said, adding “it’s really cutting quick to the heart of all the veterans.”

Read - Priyanka Chopra's Emotional & Hilarious Behind-the-scene Moments From 'Anjaana Anjaani'

(With AP inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.