Bhanu Athaiya's Death: Priyanka Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar Offer Condolences

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Oscar winner, passed away at her home in Mumbai on October 15 after a prolonged illness at the age of 91. Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar offered condolence while recalling her great works and her phenomenal contributions to the Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar mourn the loss

Priyanka shared a picture from her Academy Winning moment on Twitter and praised Athaiya’s iconic work which also included inventing the Mumtaz saree. Further, commenting upon her work, the Sky is Pink actress wrote, “RIP Bhanu Athaiya. What an amazing body of work- Oscar-winning costume designer for Gandhi, the inventor of the Mumtaz saree… an inspiration to so many young designers. Her legacy will live on forever. My condolence to the family.”

Read: Bhanu Athaiya Biography: Know About India's First Oscar Winner's Career And Other Details

Read: Costume Designer Bhanu Athaiya, First Indian To Win Oscar, Passes Away At 91

RIP Bhanu Athaiya,

What an amazing body of work - Oscar winning costume designer for Gandhi, the inventor of the Mumtaz saree... an inspiration to so many young designers...Her legacy will live on forever. My condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/qvRRaETfNF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 16, 2020

Apart from Priyanka, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who has had the opportunity of working with the costume designer for her film Lekin. Lata who was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the designer wrote, “Oscar award-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya’s demise has really saddened me. She was awarded the Oscar price for her film Gandhi. She was also a designed costume for my film Lekin."

Oscar puraskar se sammanit mashhoor costume designer Bhanu Athaiya ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Gandhi film ke liye unhe Oscar se sammanit kiya gaya tha. Unhone hamari Picture Lekin ke liye bhi costume Designing ki thi. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. pic.twitter.com/JMB9a4o1n5 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 15, 2020

The last rites took place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai. She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. For the last three years, she was bedridden because one side (of her body) was paralyzed,” her daughter told PTI.

Bhanu Athaiya's contribution

The designer also designed costumes for some of the iconic Bollywood films like Guru Dutt’s C.I.D, Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Waqt, Arzoo, Amrapali, Suraj, Anita, Milan, Raat Aur Din, Shikar, Guide, Teesri Manzil, 1942 – A Love Story among others. In 2012, Athaiya returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safe-keeping. In an interview with PTI, she had said. “I have wanted this for some time. I want to thank the Academy for helping me. Many Oscar winners in the past have returned their Oscars for safekeeping. It is a tradition with the Academy."

Read: India's First Oscar Winner Bhanu Athaiya Dies; MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Condolences

Read: Ilaiyaraaja Has Composed Songs For Movies That Were India’s Official Entries To The Oscars

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.