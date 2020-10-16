Bhanu Athaiya Biography: Know About India's First Oscar Winner's Career And Other Details

Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Oscar winner, passed away at the age of 91 on October 15 after a prolonged illness, said her daughter Radhika Gupta. According to The Hindu, her daughter said that Banu Athaiya passed away peacefully in her sleep. As wishes are pouring in for the veteran, let us take a look at some more details about Banu Athaiya.

Banu Athaiya was a costume designer. She began her designing career in the film industry with Guru Dutt's 'CID'. Banu Athaiya won Oscar for Richard Attenborough's Gandhi in the Best Costume Design category. In 1983, the designer won the award, alongside John Mollo.

Also Read | 'Anurag Kashyap was having ganja', alleges Payal Ghosh opening up on 'scary' encounter

During her speech at the Academy Award in 1983, Bhanu thanked Richard Attenborough. She said that the maker focused the world's attention on India. Bhanu Athaiya said, "It's too good to believe. Thank you Academy and thank you, Richard Attenborough, for focusing world attention on India". Later in 2012, Athaiya returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safekeeping.

In an old interview with PTI, Bhanu revealed that she didn't regret giving the award back. She said, "I have wanted this for some time. I want to thank the Academy for helping me". She further added, "Many Oscar winners in the past have returned their Oscars for safekeeping. It is a tradition with the Academy".

Also Read | Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, first Indian to win Oscar, passes away at 91

Apart from Oscars, Bhanu Athaiya also bagged National Awards. She is a two-time National Award-winning designer. She won these two prestigious awards for designing costumes for films like Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan and Gulzar's film Lekin. Bhanu Athaiya has worked with several top-notched filmmakers. Namely, Raj Kapoor, Kamal Amrohi, Guru Dutt, Yash Chopra, BR Chopra, Vijay Anand, Raj Khosla, Gulzar, Ketan Mehta, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Subhash Ghai, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Born in Kolhapur as Bhanumati Annasaheb Rajopadhye, Bhanu also played a major role in the 70's fashion trends. She was credited for designing Mumtaz's popular pre-pleated style saree. The outfit was attached with a zip on the side and a long floor-sweeping pallu.

Also Read | Pearl V Puri mourns his father Vipin Puri's demise; says 'I feel powerless'

Bhanu Athaiya's final rites took place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai. According to The Hindu, the designer was diagnosed with a brain tumour, eight years ago. Since 2017, Bhanu has been bedridden because one side of her body was paralysed, her daughter said to the same media house.

Also Read | Like Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal, here are couples who met on sets and fell in love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.