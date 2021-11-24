Priyanka Chopra Lays Divorce Rumours With Nick To Rest, Reveals 'perks Of Being A Jonas'

Priyanka Chopra took the internet by storm as she removed her husband Nick's surname from her name on social media. The Priyanka-Nick divorce rumours flooded the internet, making their fans worry about them. However, Priyanka recently slammed the rumours as she dropped a hilarious video of 'Perks of being a Jonas' from the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix.

Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee shared a snippet from her performance and left her fans in splits. In the family roast clip, the actor began by revealing how thrilled and excited she was to roast her husband, Nick Jonas, and "his brothers whose names I can never remember." Priyanka continued and said, "I'm from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas Brothers didn't make it over there."

Priyanka Chopra calls herself 'most famous Jonas'

The Quantico star was also vocal about the age gap between her and her husband and mentioned she has to explain several '90s pop culture references to her husband. However, it was fine for PeeCee as the two of them teach each other. The actor was super quick to remind everyone who the most famous Jonas is and stole the show by saying, "He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

Sharing the clip, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas." The actor's friends and fans were seemingly thrilled to watch her standup stint. Comedian Lilly Singh called Priyanka the most famous Jonas and wrote, "KILLED IT SIS. TELL THEM WHO THE MOST FAMOUS JONAS IS..." Her The Matrix: Ressurection co-star Jessica Henwick also reacted to the video and said she loved it.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her latest film The Matrix: Resurrection, starring Keanu Reeves. She recently dropped her first poster from the film. On the other hand, she is currently shooting for her upcoming spy-thriller show Citadel. The actor will also star in Text For You and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra