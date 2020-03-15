Hard-hitting Dialogues From Priyanka Chopra's National Award Winning Film 'Mary Kom'

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Sonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, is currently gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases including Netflix's The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao. She has always managed to serve something new on the table for the audience and her fans.

Be it Aitraaz or 7 Khoon Maaf, she never failed to amuse the audience with her unconventional characters. Being one of them, her 2014's release Mary Kom was praised by the critics and the audience. The film also bagged many awards and accolades including a National Award.

READ | Priyanka Chopra's Sports-biopic 'Mary Kom' Is A Must-watch, Know Why

READ | 'Mary Kom Movie Makes Me Angry,' Says The Ace Boxer On The Priyanka Chopra Starrer

The film was directed by Omung Kumar under the production banner of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Picture. The film also stars Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in the lead roles.

The sports-biopic unfolds the struggles of the ace boxer Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra, and how she marked her comeback after pregnancy. Apart from the screenplay and the performances of the star cast, various dialogues of the film have left a lasting impression on the audience. Here are a few memorable dialogues of Priyanka Chopra from the film.

READ | 'Mary Kom', '7 Khoon Maaf' And Other Priyanka Chopra Films With Less Than 7 IMDb Ratings

Dialogues from Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom

Kabhi kisi ko itna bhi mat darrao ki darr hi khatam ho jaye - (Don't scare someone so much that they are not scared anymore)

Nail polish kisi bhi time lagana ... har ladki ka birthright hota hai - (Applying nail polish at any time ... is the birthright of every girl)

Fighter kabhi haar nahi manta - (A fighter never accepts defeat)

Hamesha full focus ... dhayan gaya toh naak gaya - (Always have full focus ... if you lose your focus then you'll lose your nose)

Ek aurat maa ban kar bahut strong ho jata hai, Aur tumhara taaqat ab do guna badh gaya hai. (Afte becoming a mother, a woman becomes more stronger... you have double strength now)

I am an Indian, India mera dharam hai - (I am an Indian, India is my religion)

READ | Reel Mary Kom Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Real Mary Kom On Bagging World Championship, Other Celebs Follow Suit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.