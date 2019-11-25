Priyanka Chopra Meets Kriti Sanon: When Kashi Bai Met Parvati Bai

Bollywood beauties partied the night away this weekend with television and film producer and director Ekta Kapoor and Rohini Iyer. The party hosted by Rohini was a star-studded affair, attended by some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. At the party, Kriti Sanon met the global icon, Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka has previously dabbled in the History drama genre with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Kriti, on the other hand, has experimented with the genre with Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming Panipat.

While Priyanka played the role of Kashibai, Kriti is all set to play the role of Parvati Bai. The two met each other at the party hosted by Iyer. Kriti took to her social media and posted a picture of herself and Priyanka. Kriti also had an interesting caption for the post, referring to the roles they played in their respective history dramas.

A few more pictures from the night also surfaced online. The party was attended by many leading ladies of the Bollywood industry, as well as some other celebrities. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao also graced the event with their presence. Some of the female actors present at the party were Katrina Kaif, Nushrat Barucha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Yami Gautam, Patralekhaa, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Huma Qureshi amongst others.

