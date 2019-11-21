Kriti Sanon, The Panipat Actor, Adds A Maratha Tadka To Coca Cola Song

Kriti Sanon is one of the new-comers of the Indian film industry. She will next be seen in the movie Panipat which features Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles locking horn with each other. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon will be playing the on-screen love interest of Arjun Kapoor’s character. She was recently seen dancing on the Coca Cola song with a Marathi 'tadka'.

Panipat actor adds a Marathi tadka to the Coca Cola song

Recently, Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of her dancing on the beats of the famous Coca-Cola song by Tony Kakkar, who is pop sensation Neha Kakkar’s brother. The video she posted in her story featured her in her Panipat avatar, wearing a sari and gold jewellery as she dances on the beats of Coca Cola. This was her unique take on the song as she was seen giving it a Maratha ‘tadka’. The video was a throwback video she had taken while she was in her vanity van, waiting to be called on the set of the movie Panipat. The term ‘Marathi mulgi’, which means a Marathi girl, was written on the story. It was posted on November 21, 2019.

About the movie Panipat

Panipat is a historical action movie which is set to release on December 6, 2019. The movie will feature Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The setting of the movie will take the viewers back to the 18th century, where the Marathas have emerged as the most powerful military force in India. The plot will focus on the third battle of Panipat, where the Marathas, being all mighty, lost. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and the dialogues are penned by Ashok Chakradhar. The screenplay of this historical movie is penned by the ensemble team of writers, which include Chandrashekhar Dhavalikar, Ranjeet Bahadur, Aditya Rawal, and the director of the movie, Ashutosh Gowariker.

