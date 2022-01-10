Priyanka Chopra Mourns The Sudden Demise Of Comedian Bob Saget; Calls It 'End Of An Era'

The sudden demise of American comedian and actor Bob Saget came as a shock to the entire Hollywood. He passed away in an Orlando hotel a day after one of his shows in Florida. While the entire Hollywood is mourning the unexpected death of the comedian, International star Priyanka Chopra also paid her heartfelt tribute to the actor.

Much like the entire Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra was also seemingly shaken by the sad news. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of Bob Saget and penned how his passing away was an end of an era. She further wrote, "Rest in power Bob Saget," to pay her last rights.

What happened to Bob Saget?

American actor and comedian Bob Saget, who was known for his iconic role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos, passed away on January 9, 2022, in a hotel room in Orlando. The actor was found unresponsive by the hotel employees and made an emergency call to the Sheriff's department.

The cause of death of the comedian has not been reported yet. He was pronounced dead by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. In a statement, the Sheriff's office announced no sign of foul play or drug use was found in Saget's room. The statement read, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

A few hours before his demise, Bob Saget had a show in Florida and also wrote about it in his last social media post. Sharing a photo of himself, the late comedian wrote, "Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences." "I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he added.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@bobsaget